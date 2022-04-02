On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion, Booker T spoke about top WWE superstar Seth Rollins, and who he thinks the King of Drip will face at this evening’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view. Highlights are below.

Says he’s not Seth’s opponent, but wouldn’t mind having a match with him:

“Nah man, it ain’t me, alright? It ain’t me, but I wish it was. I am telling you right now, that’s a match I wouldn’t mind, I always talk about Roman, I wouldn’t mind mixing it up with him. But Seth Rollins, I tell people all the time, he’s a guy that has been playing a couple of different roles as of late. His entertainment value and character building is definitely something that has come into play. But he’s still a guy that can go out and give you a five-star match if you ask him to do that. Seth Rollins, major player as far as going out there and storytelling.”

How Seth’s opponent could potentially be Shane McMahon:

“There’s a good chance,” he said on Shane facing Cody. “I mean, who better to put up against Seth Rollins than Shane McMahon? Other than Cody Rhodes, of course. Cody Rhodes’ name is out there floating around. But I mean it’s not like I can’t see it not being Shane McMahon. In this situation right here, you’ve got to try to mix it up. You’ve got to try and throw stuff against the wall and see exactly what happens. Right now, Seth doesn’t have an opponent. Of course, everybody is talking about Cody Rhodes, with Shane perhaps coming back, it might be Shane. Guess what, it might be Shane and Cody.”

Thinks that if it’s Cody, he and Seth will tear the house down:

“If Cody is the guy, and let’s just say, for instance, Cody and Seth Rollins tear the freaking house down. And give you a match that you haven’t seen before. Or at least haven’t seen in quite some time, you’re going to go, ‘wow, that was really good.’ And your opinion might just change. I don’t know, I am going to sit back and wait. And see exactly what’s going to happen, because I am a fan.”

