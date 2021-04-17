On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about latin rap sensation Bad Bunny, and the marquee matchup he had at last weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view. Check out Booker’s thoughts below.

Says Bad Bunny put in the work to succeed:

Going into the thing it could be one of two things: it could be really good or they really screwed this one up. I must say, Bad Bunny, he definitely put in the work. One thing about Bad Bunny, this dude is a real fan. He’s a real fan of professional wrestling, he’s been watching it for years just by writing a song about me. That let me know he was a kid who watched this thing we call professional wrestling. Sometimes when you watch it from that perspective, you have an inkling of what it is, not saying you actually really know how to do it, but you kind of feel like you know how to do it.

Says he knocked it out of the park:

That right there tells me something, he didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth. He had to figure it out, lifelong fan of professional wrestling, that tells me he loves this. As a kid, Bad Bunny, watching professional wrestling, there’s no way in a million years he thought he’d be at WrestleMania in a tag team match. There’s no chance in hell that kid thought that. He was prepared for that moment and he went out there and knocked it out. There’s so many guys that would’ve been in that position and wouldn’t have known how to handle it, wouldn’t have known how to take that moment and make it there. This dude from the outset of that match to the end, worked, that’s what workers do. I give Bad Bunny superstar status now, WWE Superstar status because that’s how good he went out there and did.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)