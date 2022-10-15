On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about rising NXT prospect Nikkita Lyons, and how he hopes to help elevate her to the next level since he has joined the NXT commentary team. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

“I’m gonna just put it out there man. Nikkita Lyons is what we used to call back in the day a brick house. You can huff and puff, but you ain’t about to blow this house down.”

“I’m serious man. So, Nikkita Lyons is definitely — I’m looking forward to uh being there and and pushing her to that next level yeah.”

