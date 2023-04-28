Booker T thinks WWE should add another championship for the women’s division.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fox News, where he explained how the women on the main roster, as well as in NXT, don’t have that mid-card prize to fight for the same way the men do.

WWE has the Raw Women’s Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the NXT Women’s Championship, and the women’s tag team championship. The men’s division is stacked with three world championships (including NXT) and three mid-card championships (including NXT). This is what Booker T would like to see changed.

We should have a mid-card belt for the ladies, almost like a television championship where it’s not competing with the Women’s NXT Championship, just to give someone else a little bit of a rub, a little bit of shine, as well as a little bit of something to work for because it always gonna be a while before you work your way to that big goal.

