Booker T discussed WWE changing the name of Austin Theory during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

He is now going by the name Theory as Vince McMahon sent out a memo noting he no longer wants wrestlers to use their real names or names they used before going to WWE.

“We got Steve Austin coming back. Then you have Austin Theory, you know, it’s a mix up there a little bit. I don’t see anything wrong with it, just calling him Theory. I do understand why we don’t want to have two people walking around with the same name, even though Steve Austin is not going to be around on a regular basis or anything like that. I get it. I understand it. Is it something that I would have done as far as changing the name? I don’t know. I doubt it. I don’t know, perhaps, it’s one of those things. But I don’t think it’s going to hurt that guy at all because Austin is talent. Just watching what he does on a weekly basis, for me, I’m watching a young kid who understands the game. There’s not very many that understand the game. People can say what they want to say. They may not even think I know what I’m talking about. But when I watch Austin Theory go out and do his thing, he’s learning the ropes. He’s trying to figure this thing out. He’s trying to figure out, how do I get to that top position and stay there?”

