Booker T gave thoughts on Sheamus during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Sheamus had a 5-star match with Gunther at Clash at the Castle with the Intercontinental Title. The WWE Hall Of Famer is high on the WWE veteran.

“I think Sheamus is gonna be a Hall of Famer. Sheamus is one of the guys that has always been in my fave 5. He’s always been one of my guys. I think very, very highly of Sheamus. He’s a worker. He’s not one of those guys that’s just looking to be the guy that is at the top of the card. He’s a soldier. Soldiers normally find their way to the top of the card just for that reason alone.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription