Is Roxanne Perez worthy of an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Most wouldn’t even consider such a move this early into her career, but not Booker T.

Booker T, who as a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee knows a thing or two about the subject, stated that if the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion retires today, she’d be going into the Hall of Fame.

“It’s all about being tested,” Booker said of Giulia’s big test in challenging Perez for the title on the WWE NXT on CW debut on October 1. “We’re gonna see exactly how good Giulia really is on the 1st. We know how good Roxanne Perez is, her confidence right now is through the roof. She’s as good as I’ve ever seen her perform right now and that’s what’s scary. That’s scary because I know she’s got so much more learning to do. I know her in-ring IQ is only gonna go up from her, her in-ring [ability] is only just gonna get better from this perspective. She works inside those parameters to where she’s one step ahead all the time. I don’t know a whole a lot about Giulia. We’re gonna find out a whole a lot about Giulia, if she can really go and really hang with The Prodigy.”

He continued, “We know about Roxanne Perez. No one expected Roxanne Perez through the ashes and be the one. No one saw that rose rising up through the concrete and blossoming right there in the middle of I-45. That’s Roxanne Perez, no one saw that coming. Did I see that coming? I did. From day one, Roxanne Perez at fantasy camp showed me how bad she wanted it. When she became a part of Reality Of Wrestling, I was in awe of her talent and her work ethic. Then for her to make it to the next level so quick and become ROH’s first women’s champion, that right there is a statement in itself. Breakout tournament winner, Iron Survivor, two time NXT Women’s Champion. She’s got a hall of fame career already. If she retired today, she’d be going into the Hall Of Fame.”

Giulia is scheduled to make her WWE NXT in-ring debut against Chelsea Green on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, FL., before her title shot against Perez on the 10/1 NXT on CW show in Chicago, IL.

