Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about being impressed that Cody Rhodes will be back in time for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble match where he will compete against 30 other stars after undergoing surgery last June.

“Whether he’s 100% or not, that’s one thing about this business — you’re never going to be 100%,” Booker said. “To see him comeback is a testament. It’s a testament to his will. So, let’s see what Cody, “The American Nightmare,” has. I’m looking forward to it.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc