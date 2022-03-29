WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has called out AEW’s Dax Harwood for a match.

Harwood has expressed interest in an FTR vs. Harlem Heat dream clash. Booker T is open to facing off against the former AEW Tag Team Champions.

“My thing is this. I can’t make my brother do anything. I can’t make Harlem Heat re-form like back in the day. But I wanna just put this out here. And Dax Harwood, I want you to know personally, I have nothing personally against you, but as far as stepping inside the squared circle and schooling, I would love to do that.

“I see you are a student of the game, you’re like a throwback to back in the day. You remind me of Ole Anderson, Minnesota Wrecking Crew back in the day, but even the Wrecking Crew can take the wrecking ball.

“My thing is this if my brother can’t step up, may I have a partner of my choosing and still get this done, or Dax, you and I handle this like men, one-on-one. Hit me in the DMs.”