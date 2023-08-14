Booker T is happy to see Finn Balor and Ricochet excelling in WWE.

The former five-time world champion spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he praised both men for growing into their characters and “finally getting” what it means to be a top guy in WWE. Booker specifically showers Ricochet with praise, adding that the high-flier is coming into his peak as a performer.

I must give Ricochet a lot of props because I’ll tell you right now, I seen a lot of growth in Ricochet. He’s coming into his peak. He’s actually now beginning to really start to understand what this thing is truly all about, and I can see it on Ricochet. Almost just like Finn Balor. I saw Finn Balor grow over these last seven years into something totally different than he was seven years ago. Was he better than he is now as far as athletically, his body in better shape? Of course, I would say that, 100%. But is he so much smarter in there, as well as knowing what to use and when to use it and how to use it, now opposed to then, so much better? Of course he is. So for me, I love the growth in Ricochet as well. He’s on his way. He’s a touch away from actually being at that point where I need him to be, but Ricochet is definitely on the come-up.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Booker T looked at Ricochet’s recent showdown with Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023, and how he believes the match delivered. You can read his thoughts on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)