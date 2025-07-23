On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, tensions flared between Tavion Heights, Myles Borne, and Charlie Dempsey following Wren Sinclair’s loss to Blake Monroe. With Borne having already earned his freedom from Dempsey and the No Quarter Catch Crew, Dempsey told him to stay out of their business. Before Borne could leave, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley appeared and told him to stick around.

Dudley briefly consoled Sinclair before turning his attention to Dempsey and Heights. He reminded them of their last match, which ended in controversy after Sinclair threw in the towel on Heights’ behalf. Looking to settle the score, Dudley proposed a rematch — with higher stakes.

If Tavion Heights wins, he secures his freedom once and for all. But if Charlie Dempsey emerges victorious, Heights must remain with the group and give up any right to complain.

Both competitors accepted the challenge, though a date for the match has yet to be confirmed. Fightful will provide updates as the story develops.

Bubba Ray wasn’t the only WWE LFG coach present that night — fellow legends Michelle McCool and The Undertaker also made appearances.

As the second anniversary of CM Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 approaches, his comeback run continues to make headlines. Since rejoining the company, Punk has headlined night one of WrestleMania 41 and is now preparing to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Currently on a media tour to promote WWE: Unreal on Netflix, Punk recently sat down with Wide World of Sports<. During the conversation, he was asked about the most important lesson he’s learned about himself since returning to WWE. He said,

“A lot tougher than I thought I was, and in saying that, I thought I was really tough. To me, that’s (what) life is. It’s the corniest thing you could possibly say. It’s not about how many times you get knocked down. It’s about how many times you get up, and even over the past year, there’s been times when I could have easily just rolled over and said, that’s good. I think I’ve had a good enough career and it’s not even really about legacy. To me, legacy is making other people around you better, and that’s how I want to be remembered. So, everything now is just extra credit. I think I had a pretty good career so far but that doesn’t mean I need to hang it up, when I’m legitimately, every day, having the time of my life, looking forward to going to work and working with everybody in front of and behind the camera.”

Punk also admitted that he was “really depressed” missing WWE Crown Jewel in 2024 and added that there were big plans laid out. He said,

“So knock on wood (hopefully I’ll be at WWE Crown Jewel in Australia). Everything’s a do-over at this point. I came back to WWE and got hurt kind of right out the gate, and I remember being really depressed, like heading into Perth, because I couldn’t go. I was hurt, we had big plans. Best laid plans of mice and men, you know, dashed against the rocks and I was really disappointed because I was excited to go to Australia, and now, we’re looking down the barrel of it again in October. I get to do that. I missed out on Paris last time too — France — and we’re doing that coming up too so, knock on wood, everything remains in the places they’re supposed to remain in and I’m looking super forward to the next couple months. You will see me in Australia and I cannot wait.”

Booker T opened this week’s episode of WWE NXT by hyping up the night’s lineup, highlighting matches like Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy, Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs, and Wren Sinclair vs. Monica Monroe — mistakenly naming Monica instead of the correct opponent, Blake Monroe.

While Monica Monroe is an active competitor and one-half of the Reality of Wrestling (ROW) Women’s Tag Team Champions with Gigi Rey, she wasn’t involved in the match. Known as “Lady Bird,” Monica competes in ROW, the promotion owned and operated by Booker T himself.

Following the slip-up, Monica took to social media to react. She wrote,

“Hi I’m Monica Monroe… living rent free in Booker T’s head. Sending love to my Monroe sister, Blake!”

Meanwhile, the real Blake Monroe was indeed in action on NXT, scoring a win over Wren Sinclair. After the match, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace — despite being banned from the building — attempted to confront Blake but was quickly dropped at ringside by the rising NXT star.

