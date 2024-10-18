Who would Booker T put on his Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling legends?

Let’s find out!

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator spoke on the latest episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast about who he would have on his Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers, as well as whether or not he would consider returning to serve as a special guest referee for a WWE NXT match.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On who he would have on his female Mount Rushmore: “It’s going to be Sherri Martel, Trish Stratus, Sable, and Lita.”

On if he would consider serving as a referee for a match in WWE NXT: “I’m not looking to do any refereeing or anything like that. I’m good just sitting at the table. If I was offered the spot to do something like that, I probably would do it just because, you know, I’m a team player. I’m still in good enough shape to actually do it. So if the opportunity came, I would actually do it, but I’m not looking to scratch that itch, you know, or anything like that.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Spotfiy.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.