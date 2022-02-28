WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke with Alfred Konuwa from Forbes about his favorite WWE and AEW performers of 2021, as well as his thoughts on the Raw women’s championship run of Becky Lynch. Highlights from the interview are below.

Booker T on Becky Lynch being a top performer in 2021

“Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to the table, she doesn’t just bring wrestling ability to the ring or anything like that, she bring an aura, an attitude and I try to teach my young wrestlers that that’s what it takes to be at the top in professional wrestling. There’s always going to be really good wrestlers, but to be able to be well-rounded, and know how to do anything, and more importantly than anything, to be able to captivate the crowd, I think that’s most important. That’s key in professional wrestling, and she does that very well. Preference is something for the fan. For me, when I look at it, I always look at it from the entertainer’s perspective. Being able to go out there and make those fans love you, and then on a dime, being able to make them switch is something that’s very, very uncanny. So, for me, I like both sides. She did the babyface side very well, and she’s doing the heel side extraordinary.”

Booker T on his Wrestlers of the Year in WWE and AEW

“My wrestler of the year was Roman Reigns, and the reason I said Roman Reigns as Wrestler of the Year was just because his body of work and everything he had accomplished over this last 365 days really told compelling stories and what not. AEW Wrestler of the Year probably is going to be Bryan Danielson, just because of how compelling he’s been from a realistic perspective, coming into that company and really putting wrestling on the map and really compelling matches as well. He would be my AEW Wrestler of the Year.”