Booker T spoke about a wide range of topics for an interview on an episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed who he thinks is the future of pro wrestling and it’s Adam Cole.

“For me, I’m really looking to see how far Adam Cole breaks out,” shared Booker T. “People always compare him to the Shawn Michaels’ type of worker. I really think a guy like Adam Cole, even being a small guy, is going to be able to work so much bigger than his actual size. He is [so much] like a Shawn Michaels. I saw the match with [Adam Cole and Keith Lee] and he was wrestling a big guy and performed well with him. That match that those two guys had, I was blown away! [I was blown away by] the size difference, and how it still looked like it was really competitive at the same time.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc