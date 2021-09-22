Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about who is the best promo guy in the business right now:

“I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF. He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable. He sounds like one of those promos from back in the day where you get caught up in just looking at the guy’s eyes. The feel of the promo makes you go, ‘Good God, man.’ This guy is really good. You can tell it’s natural just having the feel of which route to go during his promos. I give that guy a whole lot of credit. Damn good promo guy, MJF.”