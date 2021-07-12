On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his take on a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked who he feels is the best wrestler on the WWE roster right now:

“Roman is the best wrestler overall on the roster right now. I really think a lot of guys in the locker room would agree with me. Of course, we have our guys who go out there and fly and do a whole lot as far as throwing caution to the wind. Let’s just say that. But as far as a guy going out there and knowing exactly what his job is on both sides, and that’s making fans feel a certain way, that’s Roman Reigns. For me, until I see somebody that steps up and takes that spot, Randy carried that mantle for a long time, being a complete worker, and the complete worker for me is going to be totally different than a lot of people out there. What I’m looking for is going to be totally different than what somebody else out there is looking for. Look at Roman’s career and how long he’s lasted. Not just how long he’s lasted thus far, but how long he’s lasted thus far on top, and how long do we see Roman lasting in the future on top?”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co