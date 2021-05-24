During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on wanting to see a feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s definitely a match that’s just lurking. It’s like a cloud that’s hovering. It’s definitely a marquee match, and it’s definitely a match that’s WrestleMania-worthy. The reason I think it would really be good is because Brock Lesnar as a pro wrestler has really come into his own. He knows how to go out and work like a seasoned veteran and like he’s grizzled. Bobby Lashley has stepped up as far as his psychology, his aggressiveness, and just that raw edge that you see when the guy is doing his business. Together, I think that would be one of the best big man matches we’ve seen in the business just because both of those guys know how to work now at this level.

As well as they match up from a wrestling perspective, they match up from a mixed martial arts perspective as well. So, the match could have so many different dynamics in it, and all of it will be as close to real as you possibly could feel with two guys like that out there actually doing it. Both of them are believable, and both of them are legitimate tough guys and legitimate fighters. So, I think the world is waiting on that fight. I’m hoping we don’t wait too long and it’s nowhere near what it could’ve been if those guys would’ve pulled the trigger sooner than that. The time is now, but that’s gotta be done right. I don’t think it could be done from like a UFC callout [laughs]. I don’t think it could happen like that.

MVP is cutting a great promo on the world as far as Lashley being the almighty, then [Brock Lesnar’s] music hits. That right there, I could get goosebumps and buy into. That’s money. Of course, nothing needs to be said. Just a staredown, and then we build the angle from that. [Brock’s] music has a certain lure to it. You know who it is, and you go, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It’s like Gozilla and King Kong. You know this is gonna be the fight of all fights as far as the heavyweights of today’s era. Those guys are it. I would love to see it happen.