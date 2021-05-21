During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T addressed Chris Jericho’s recent criticism of the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

It was after someone said the Blood and Guts Match set wrestling back 30 years, so I understand the jab back. But Chris Jericho knows that thing was about getting a check. It was about a promotional tool to actually get this out there to get people to the drive-in or movie theatre to see this thing. I totally understand it, but a lot of people from the outside looking in, when they see something like that, they go this is corny, this is cheesy…..this is entertainment. How many times have you heard me say that’s their stuff. If I want to run something, I’ve got to create my own. That’s why I created Reality of Wrestling just so I can call the shots, create the storylines, the angles I want to do, the angles I always wanted to do or angles I pitched once upon a time. That’s the only way. But when you’re dealing with somebody else’s stuff, that’s theirs, they’re going to do it their way. Just get it, understand it because I don’t think that’s ever going to change.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.