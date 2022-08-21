Booker T discussed the CM Punk-Adam Page situation during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

As previously reported, CM Punk took issue with Page’s promo in their final confrontation on Dynamite in May ahead of their Double or Nothing match. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Punk went off script and challenged Page to a match right then and there. He also called him a coward for not coming out.

There were also sources that believed Punk may have considered not showing up to Dynamite at all.

“I’m not surprised. I’ve been in the locker room with him (CM Punk). Everything that we’re hearing in the news right now on social media, I’m not surprised one bit. I know the fans really love CM Punk. They got some kind of love affair with this guy. I’ve said it before that CM Punk has that ability to make fans feel a certain way about him, and those fans have followed him forever. It was on that eight-year ride, that eight-year hiatus waiting on him and holding on to that hope that he will come back. Finally he comes back, and now we see that it’s not about the wrestling. Let’s just say that. It’s not about wrestling at all. It’s about being in the right situation.”

“If Tony can let him have that, great. It’s fine and dandy for CM Punk. But I’ll tell you right now, there’s a reason why we haven’t seen MJF. He falls under the same umbrella as far as, man to hell with that. I’m one guy that doesn’t have to take it. You know what I mean?”

“And I’m gonna tell you right now, it’s gonna be a whole lot more like that. You know, my homie, my good friend, Goldie, put out a tweet, he said, ‘People that don’t want to be here, they should just leave.’ I get it. I’m sure it’s a lot of people talking like that now because it’s not going to always be roses in a situation like this in this wrestling business. That’s just the way it is, unfortunately.”

“We’re going to see how this thing play out at the end of the day, but the one person who’s going to have to really take the reins in this situation is Tony Khan because this gives a certain perception as far certain guys coming in with certain treatment, and certain guys that’s been there with certain treatment. That’s where a riff is going to come in, just like it did with WCW. When all the WCW guys came in, guys got pissed off. Guys got hot because they wouldn’t make a lot of money. I was one of them, and trust me, if they wouldn’t have bumped my money up, I would have left WCW and I would have gone to WWE. I would have. I know I would have. They made me happy enough to stay, and that’s what AEW is gonna have to do with a lot of their guys right now. That’s the position that they’re in right now. You want it to be in that WCW position, you’re in it.”