During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on Cody Rhodes getting booed recently on AEW television. Here’s what he had to say:

You know, I can tell you this. I can tell you this. I’m not sure exactly what the reaction meant or anything like that. But I do know this. In this business, you got good heat. You got bad heat. You got go away heat. I don’t know which one was that. I don’t know if the fans — I don’t know if Cody Rhodes did anything on television to become a heel. I know everything that Cody’s been doing on television as far as AEW has been pretty lacking as far as what the fans would want. I think! I could be wrong. I haven’t been watching every show or anything like that. But there again, it could be the best reaction in the world if he’s going to be that heel that people are going to love to hate. There again, I don’t know if that’s what it was. I don’t know if it was go-away heat like, now you’re Hollywood. You’re like the pot calling the kettle black. One of those type of deals. I don’t know. We’ll see in the end as far as how this thing plays out.

Hey bro, it might be the best thing that could happen to him. Sometimes you slip on a banana peel, and it could be the best banana you ever had in your life. I’m serious man. So, you just go with it sometimes. We’ll see how this thing plays out.