During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on Nick Gage wrestling Chris Jericho and the possibility of more deathmatches in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I wouldn’t [have a deathmatch], but I’m not Chris Jericho. He’s been pretty extreme throughout his career and been willing to throw caution to the wind. I think he may have even done the thumbtack thing before. But for me, it’s not my cup of tea…..I think Gage having a shot on AEW TV, no matter what people think, that’s a big deal for him. I really do. This guy has been the king of the deathmatch, but to make it to primetime and be one of those guys – like New Jack, he didn’t make it to primetime TV. So this guy has put eyes on him, and obviously the brass in AEW think we can get something out of this. I think it could work.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.