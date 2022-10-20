On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Dominik Myserio’s run with the Judgement Day, and how excited he is to see where the angle eventually goes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Dominik is literally growing up in front of the WWE Universe:

“Dude is in the perfect position, man. Just learn, and just take it all in, to be able to catapult from here to what’s next. Because Dominik — we don’t think about it but this kid is growing up right before our very eyes. He’s growing up, literally, in the ring right before our very eyes.”

Says he is excited to see how Dominik excels:

“And this kid, he’s going to be a grown ass man inside that squared circle in a matter of no time. Watch the growth, and keep your eye on Dominik because it’s going to change, it’s going to happen like that. That’s where this kid is in his life, and in this business. So seriously, I can’t wait to see the outcome of what Dominik’s gonna turn out to be.”

