During his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on the upcoming match between Edge and Roman Reigns at Money In The Bank. Here’s what he had to say:

Edge is trying to finish this thing more than anything. I can feel where he’s coming from, was it one of those eyebrow raisers? I think so. I think the people was like ‘aww yeah, we’ve got something here.’ One thing about the old school man is it ain’t dead yet. That’s why a lot of times we keep having to go back to it in certain ways. That’s why there’s still a lot of chatter about ‘Is John Cena coming back? Is John Cena going to have one last match?’ All the talk about ‘John Cena sucks,’ and people still want to see him. The Rock, right now if The Rock were to come back and have a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, don’t think it’s not going to be sold out with people hanging from the rafters. That’s the thing man, that’s the thing right there, the old school, it ain’t dead. Edge right now getting himself in the best possible shape he can, going out there saying ‘Hey man, let’s run this back.’ I like that, let’s see exactly what Edge still has left in the tank because we all know, we all know this is Edge’s last hurrah.

