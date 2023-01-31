Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working the 30-Man Royal Rumble match and praised GUNTHER, who eliminated him. He thinks GUNTHER has big potential in WWE.

“Gunther did an awesome job making history as well. That guy is going to be a major, major player here for WWE for a long time. It was my honor to do the favor for him. I see people, like stupid people, saying, ‘Booker got jobbed out.’ Let me just say this. I want to say this publicly just so everybody can hear. I would rather be jobbed out by Gunther than Gunther be jobbed out by me any day of the week.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription