Booker T discussed his commentary style during his appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

The WWE Hall Of Famer stated that his work for NXT is important, but he has never claimed to be like Michael Cole as an announcer.

“I think having fun is very important,” Booker said. “Getting that weekly dose, sitting at that table watching those young guys go out there and perform at a very high level, and then to add my form of commentary is pretty cool because I’m not a traditional commentator or anything like that. I don’t claim to be like Michael Cole. I can’t do that, but I can entertain you. I can make you go, ‘Man, this is fun’, as well as I can be very educational, and I can really make the match feel like it’s something really, really going on at the same time. I think that’s what wrestling is. Wrestling is not like boxing. It’s not like MMA. Those sports are brutal. Wrestling is a relief.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription