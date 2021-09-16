During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T recalled a conversation that he had with Big E after Kofi Kingston’s title win where he told him that he’d eventually get his run as well. Here’s what he had to say:

Over the last week, he and I actually discussed a few things. One of the things we discussed was that night after Kofi Kingston won the title. I found Big E in a spot where it seemed like he was thinking about something, and I just pulled him aside and said, ‘Hey man, don’t worry about nothing, man. Your time will come. You’re going to have your run [with the title], trust me.’” I don’t know if he fully believed it. I said, ‘Trust me, you’re going to have your run.’”

Now, we’re here, and hopefully he’ll make the best of it. He didn’t remember it ’til I said something about it, and he goes, ‘I remember you came up to me and said you’re going to have your run.’