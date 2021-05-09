During his interview with Yahoo Sports, Booker T spoke on how he ensured that he stayed humble when he made his jump from WCW to WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I never looked at it like that. I left all of my accolades that I had accomplished in WCW behind when I came over to WWE. I knew that I had to make it in the locker room if I ever would have had a chance to make it in the ring.

I went in humble and just like in WCW, I was going to put my hard hat on, go to work and prove how good I was in the ring, on promos, no matter what was thrown at me. I was willing to bet on myself as well. I walked away from a lot of money, still having a contract with WCW. Thank God it all worked out for me.