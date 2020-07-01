Booker T On His Reaction To The #SpeakingOut Movement

During his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T addressed his reaction to the recent wave of performers speaking out against past sexual abuse in the industry. Here’s what he had to say:

For me, I remember talking to one of my students and I say, ‘You gotta understand. When you go up there, you’re a good looking girl. And one of those guys, they’re gonna want to get with you.’ And I say, ‘That’s not what you really want to be focusing at right now. Because boom, it could happen just like that. I say, If you go there and the promoter, the booker, if they’re not treating you the way I treat you, you need to go and talk to someone or tell somebody something. I say ‘Because you know how you get treated around me. It’s a hug, you know, when you leave, come in, a hug when you leave. And boom, that’s it, but it ain’t going to be no shenanigans as far as me as your mentor goes. Me as your trainer, your sensei. I’m a person that you look up to.’

To hear some of their stories, just like from a Jordynne Grace. You know, she’s come through Reality of Wrestling. Hyun, Rok-C who, you know, one of our finest. To hear some of their stories with some of these scum buckets out there, it really disturbs me. And hopefully by them coming out will rid the bulk of the scum that, a lot of them that they’ve been talking about.