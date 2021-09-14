During a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on AEW trying to build stars. Here’s what he had to say:

If Adam Cole wins the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, it will change the whole name of the game. Just because he’s that guy that a lot of people don’t think should be playing that role and that position. It would show the adversity of what AEW is all about. I don’t think he’s going to get washed out. I think the way AEW works their talent, they’re trying to make everybody on the roster a star. I think that’s what the business has always been in the past, every wrestler in the 90s in the WWE came out of the curtain and they were a star. They brought somebody’s a** to a seat in that arena. That’s what I think AEW is trying to do, have all of their stars create as far as reaching to their fan base only.

