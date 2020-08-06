Booker T On How He Felt About TNA Removing The Six-Sided Ring

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s decision to remove the six-sided ring from TNA upon their arrival, a decision Booker vehemently disagreed with. Here’s what he had to say:

And then when Hogan came in and Bischoff, and they changed it to a four-sided ring, I don’t know what the reason was — that being said, I’m thinking about the future. I’m not thinking about the past. I’m thinking about the identity that this company had built, and then when they went away from the six-sided ring with Hogan coming in, I thought that me personally, I thought Hogan would’ve been thinking about the same thing that I was just talking about was, not going to be doing anything off the top rope, I’m not going to be taking too many bumps, so it doesn’t matter if these young kids want to go around and do all this stuff. We need them to do that. I thought that moving away from the six-sided ring was the bullet in the head, literally, was the thing that just put TNA totally out of the question of being something different and something new and something that people could really believe in.

You can listen to the podcast below:

Credit: 411Mania.