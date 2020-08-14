Booker T On How He Felt About Vince Russo’s Writing Style During His Time In TNA

During a recent episode of The Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on Vince Russo’s writing during his time with TNA and how he refused to take advice from anyone else. Here’s what he had to say:
I remember Vince Russo at one point in TNA, Vince Russo didn’t want no one else’s opinion on any of the writing he did. 100%, everything. OK now, we had to do promos, OK? Now Vince Russo wanted to be in charge of all the promos as well. So therefore, Vince Russo wasn’t taking any advice on how to write the show from anyone but himself. Now, this is my opinion on that right there, when you take no one’s opinion on writing the show but yourself, you’re entertaining yourself and yourself only. That’s the way I feel about that. Huge mistake Vince Russo made in TNA.
Maybe because he didn’t feel like he could trust anybody, a lot of those guys didn’t like him. There was a lot going on at that time, a lot of animosity. Even though Vince Russo and I, we never had any problems or anything, he didn’t want any fights from me, didn’t ask me anything. When you do it that way, you’re entertaining yourself and yourself only, and that doesn’t reach the masses in my opinion.
I think he was pretty much still the same. He still had the same concepts, the writing was still the same, the matches were quick, fast, short. I didn’t understand a whole lot of it, but there again, somebody believed in him to bring him in to write the show, and that’s on them.
You can listen below:
Credit: Hall Of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.
