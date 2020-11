During an appearance on BroBible’s Endless Hustle podcast, Booker T spoke on Hulk Hogan being the driving force behind Harlem Heat’s initial push in WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

Hulk said, ‘Those are your guys right there. You need to push those guys.’ Bang! Everything blows up for us. Greatest tag team in WCW’s history, in my opinion.

