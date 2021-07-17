During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on which of the two major promotions he believes to be a better fit for Malakai Black. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t know. We’ll see in the long run. I thought the same thing about Aleister Black in WWE. If you ask him to do anything in the ring, he’s gonna be able to do it. But the character building – like myself when I came into WWE, I had a lot of guys working with me on character building. They transformed me to not be just a wrestler but to be an entertainer and performer and still be able to go out in the ring and do that part as well. It’s always a balancing act to pull that off. Could he do it? I think he could if given the opportunity.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.