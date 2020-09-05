On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T stated that he thinks NXT moving to Tuesday nights is a good idea. Here’s what he had to say:

Being on a separate night would be something that I would be looking to do just because I’m not looking to compete with anyone for ratings or anything like that. Even if it was Reality of Wrestling, I wouldn’t want to have to compete if I didn’t have to. I think there is enough room out there for everyone and I think the competition is good. I think at the end of the day, we all win if we really get behind our product and push the proper way.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.