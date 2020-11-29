During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on thinking that The Undertaker will stay retired, if for no other reason than because his last match was the perfect sendoff. Here’s what he had to say:

My thing is, I really think it should be, coming off the one thing that’s gonna be hard for anyone to top going forward – that’s the Boneyard Match. I feel like there’s really no better time to say farewell than leaving with a movie to watch for the rest of your lives – you’re gonna be able to watch the Undertaker go out there and be the American Badass and the Undertaker all in one. I just think it’s a great way to walk away. I really don’t think he’s gonna be able to top that farewell Boneyard Match.

