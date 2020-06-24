Booker T On If He Thinks The Undertaker Will Wrestle Again

On his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T revealed that he believes that The Undertaker will return to the ring for at least one more match. Here’s what he had to say:
If I was a betting man, I would take the odds of seeing The Undertaker come back for one more time for a WrestleMania moment or a Saudi Arabia payday. Anything’s possible, but to say this is truly the last ride for a man like The Undertaker, I don’t see it because ‘The Deadman’ belongs to the people. That’s the way I see it.
It’s hard for me to be that selfish, but I am. ‘The Deadman’ belongs to the people, and the people are gonna demand to see The Undertaker. We don’t care if it’s once a year. We don’t care if it’s Boneyard cinema style matches, but for The Undertaker to vanish into thin air and go away forever, that would be sacrilegious.
