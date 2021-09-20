During a recent Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on why he thinks the competition between WWE and AEW is good for wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

Hey man, never say never. I’m not saying that wouldn’t happen or anything like that, but I’m not gonna say it is gonna happen. You might be waiting a long time. With WCW, guys were waiting 12 years for Vince McMahon to buy WCW. He finally did, but it was a long battle and long war and a lot of casualties of war as far as that guys. When he did buy it, there were even more casualties of war of guys who were wrestlers in the business from a big time perspective ever again after WCW’s doors closed down. Me personally, I’m not one of these guys who’s gonna be talking about ‘I wish these guys would go out of business’ or anything like that because every guy that has a job in this business is a good thing. One thing about WWE, they cannot supply every wrestler out there that wants to do this. For me, it’s all about guys being able to live out their dream and do it 100 percent at the highest level and be able to look back on a legacy. And hopefully, you fans got to win more than anybody because you got a chance to see two awesome companies at the same time – just like it was back in the day – it was two awesome companies you guys got a chance to see. The only reason it was a war is because it was that damn good. So just enjoy the ride.