During his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on wanting to see Lil Bow Wow get his at Wrestlemania. Here’s what he had to say:

I would love to see that. At WrestleMania, so T-Bar can beat the hell out of Bow Wow. Shut his mouth up. Bow Wow is stepping out of his lane, I’m not going to be the one to back up Bow Wow. Retribution gave me a pass, I was an honorary member as far as Retribution goes. I would love to see Bow Wow at WrestleMania in the middle of the ring in a joust with T-Bar. T-Bar would beat the hell out of Bow Wow, that would be great.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.