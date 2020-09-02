During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on the importance of Kofi Kingston’s Wrestlemania 35 win as an African American and whether or not it would have been diminished if Booker had accomplished the feat at Wrestlemania 18. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it wouldn’t have been as celebratory as people make it out to be. I think a lot of people did want me to win that night. A lot of people didn’t care if I lost or not. I think the moment we’re in right now in society, that’s one of the really big reasons we needed Kofi to win that night, with that’s going on in our culture. The moment for Kofi winning was so much more important for him winning than it was for me.

That moment solidified Kofi Kingston as being a guy who came through this business and won a world championship. For me, I won so many World Titles it ain’t even funny, so there’s a big difference. I won all of the titles except that one. Kofi hadn’t had that chance to win all of the other titles that I did, and do the things that I did at the top level. Taking nothing away from Kofi, but his moment and my moment were two different things.

Would it have been great for a lot of people? I think so, but there again, I think as far as it being as important, what moment needed it the most? I think Kofi Kingston’s moment needed it more than my moment.