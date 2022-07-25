WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says it was a privilege working for Vince McMahon.

Booker appeared on 790 The Ticket’s Tobin & Leroy Show in Miami this week and was asked about Vince’s retirement, which was announced on Friday.

“I was floored,” Booker said of the retirement announcement. “It’s the end of an era. Vince McMahon, he’s done so much for this business and so many people like myself, so yeah, I definitely felt some kind of way about it.”

Booker was also asked about the impact Vince’s departure will have on the pro wrestling industry.

“As far as the impact that it’s gonna have on the business, you know, I’m sure there’s gonna be ripples, but I think at the end of the day the ship is gonna be directed and on course and prepared to shift gears,” he said. “More than anything I think in a situation like this, you just gotta know how to adapt, shift gears. WWE is the biggest company in the world, and we got the best talent in the world, so, I think, you never know, with change sometimes it might be a little better.”

