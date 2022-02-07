On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about WWE’s upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and why he believes that the legendary Lita is deserving of her spot against current top superstar, Becky Lynch. Highlights are below.

Says the crowd is going to give Lita a huge ovation:

“God bless Lita, go get that money girl. It’s a great match to have for that Saudi crowd. Because I’ll tell you right now, that crowd probably thought that Lita was still on the roster. That’s how much they love throwbacks, that’s how much those guys over there love seeing someone from that era. For me, them having the chance to see Lita over there is going to be huge. Becky Lynch is going to be big as well. But for the people in Saudi to see Lita, it is going to be a big moment for them. As well, it’s going to be a big moment for women’s wrestling.”

Explains why he believes Lita deserves the match:

“For Lita to actually be able to have that moment, I think she deserves it. You say she taking somebody’s spot? I don’t think so. Because I don’t think anybody from a female perspective of this era is going to be as big as Lita in Saudi Arabia at this time right now. I don’t think any of the females on the roster are as big as Lita is in Saudi Arabia in 2022. I could be wrong, but those fans over there, they want some old school.”

