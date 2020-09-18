During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke on Matt Hardy’s recent concussion and why he thinks Hardy should be avoiding high spots at this point in his career. Here’s what he had to say:

When you’re doing this stuff, it’s as serious as it can possibly be. It’s not a game or anything like that. You putting your life on the line every time you go out and do this stuff. Matt Hardy is 45 years old. You don’t see Chris Jericho jumping off nothing, do you? I just think that kind of stuff is well past Matt Hardy’s capabilities. Not that he can’t go out there and do it, but he gotta understand there’s gonna be a price to pay at 45 doing that stuff as opposed to doing it at 25 and 35. It just is.

I’m not knocking Matt or anything. I’m saying that from experience. When I was in my 20s, 25 to 35, 38, I could do that missile dropkick no matter how high I jumped. You look at Street Profits right now – Montez Ford jumping up – I used to jump through the roof when I used to do that missile dropkick. I would always land on my chest and get back up like it was nothing. It looked like clockwork. As I got older, that landing got harder and harder to where I threw that dropkick out of my repertoire because the landing hurt so bad. And it wasn’t nothing more than adrenaline and it was nothing more than being young. It was nothing more than being vibrant and pain. It came along with the territory. But at 45 when you start to lose a step, trust me, if we watched the Hardyz vs. the Dudleys and do the TLC all over again today, yeah, it would probably look like that last MMA debacle they did where the two old guys come back and go out and fight. It would be something like ‘Why are these guys doing this?’ It would not look anywhere what it looked like when we first saw the TLC Match. Those guys do that kind of stuff now, they’re not gonna get up a quarter of the way through the match if they would go out and do that same match today that they did back then. Bodies just can’t take it and that’s where Matt Hardy is right now in his career. And he needs to rethink doing any spots like that ever again. Matt is a friend of mine, but it’s not good for your health at 45 years old to be going out there and trying to pull off those stunts.