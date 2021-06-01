During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on why he didn’t mind if bigger stars had their own dressing rooms. Here’s what he had to say:

I really don’t know. I never really had the experience. I never looked at it differently because just say for instance Macho Man wasn’t dressing in there with all the rest of boys. I always felt like Macho had been around long enough to where he didn’t have to dress with the rest of the boys. Anyone who got to that status or made it to that level, you’ve got to give them that respect. Say for instance, a new guy, a new guy may get some problems. But I don’t think The Ultimate Warrior, as big a star as he was, as much money as he was making for the company, give him his own damn dressing room.

