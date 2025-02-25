– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, and KC Navarro of First Class are scheduled to appear at the NHL game between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers tonight at UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y. The trio will be on-hand to promoter the TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view in July, and will be appearing during the game.

– TNA Wrestling has announced that Mike Santana will be in action on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+. No opponent was announced. Also scheduled for the February 27 episode of TNA iMPACT is Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan, Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian, Tessa Blanchard will compete or be fired, plus Oba Femi & The Hardy’s (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. The System (Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards) in six-man tag-team action.

– During the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator Booker T spoke about TNA X-Division Champion and leader of The System, Moose, appearing on WWE NXT as part of the ongoing crossovers between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.

“We gotta give Moose some love,” Booker said. “Let’s put some respect on Moose’s name. I’m excited. I’m excited to see what Moose is gonna bring to NXT, WWE in general because I feel like Moose is a guy who fits right into the program. We’re gonna get a chance to see it in Cincinnati when he takes on Lexis King. I’ve been pushing for Moose for, what, six years now? Five or six years, I’ve been pushing for Moose to get a shot in WWE, and I’m just glad to see that his talent proved to that company that he was worthy of getting that shot and being put on this stage. So for me, man, big ups to Moose for just hanging in there and sticking it out and getting the job done. I always said how talented of a worker he was, especially when he first came to Reality of Wrestling. To see him actually get this shot, it’s a cliche saying in professional wrestling, he deserves it. He deserves it. I’m just glad to see him get a shot. I think the arrival of Moose is definitely gonna pick business up, spike the rating, everything, gonna just make it a whole lot more exciting.”

