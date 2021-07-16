During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on the opportunities available for recently released WWE superstars. Here’s what he had to say:

There is so much life after a WWE career. It’s not even funny but people just get caught up on the clickbait. Who’s getting fired? If I get fired from one job, I’m going to another one. It’s why I left WCW. I would have been working and making money in this business if I would have never gone to WWE and that’s what people need to understand. It is plentiful out there in the world of professional wrestling right now. You can make a career on the independent scene alone if you are good enough. I’m not jiving, I say that because look at guys like Bryan Danielson – now known as Daniel Bryan – and I look at guys like Samoa Joe, look at guys like CM Punk. Those guys were working on the indie scenes and they were paying their bills once upon a time. I can’t speak as an expert on the independent scene because I didn’t really work the indies a whole lot. I did a few independent shows. But I just want to say it’s good to see those guys moving on.

