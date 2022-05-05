On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five time world champion Booker T spoke about Roderick Strong asking for his release from NXT, and what his reaction was to Athena (fka Ember Moon) saying that her final stint in WWE was not any fun. Highlights can be found below.

His thoughts on Roderick Strong asking for his release and Athena saying she was not enjoying WWE:

“I don’t know if they’re going to grant it or anything like that, I am nowhere near the office. But, if he wants his release, I say give it to him. One thing about being down in that system, we were talking about Ember Moon, and Ember Moon says she had got to the point where she wasn’t having fun. Her contract was coming up, and she was not going to re-sign her contract as well, for a lot of guys it’s one of those things that we have talked about many, many times. They want to have some fun, man, you know what I mean?”

Personally believes that no one should be in the wrestling business to have fun, but to make money and provide for their family:

“Sometimes it’s not fun. Sometimes you’re not going to be having a whole lot of fun. With any job, there are going to be a lot of days that you enjoy, and a lot of days that you’re going to go to work pissed off. I don’t care what line of work you’re in, and if you’re in this business, the professional wrestling business, to have fun, I don’t know. To each his own, but I was thinking about making some money. I was thinking about taking care of my family at the end of the day. I was thinking about parlaying my success into something where, at the end of the day, I am going to be able to take care of my family. And not one day that I can think of, that I have ever thought about having fun, that was just me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)