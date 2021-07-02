During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on the WWE potentially bringing John Cena back to face Roman Reigns and why they might be doing it. Here’s what he had to say:

That’s what I’m talking about, there’s not a whole lot of contenders out there. Who’s fault is that? Don’t blame me, first of all, I don’t want to see on Twitter ‘There aren’t a bunch of contenders out there,’ don’t blame me! I’m not on the roster. For me from the outside, I look at this like a boxing match or a boxing division, who’s in the division? Who do I got to look at and say ‘Who’s my next guy [for Roman Reigns]?’ Back in the day, Hogan had [Paul] Orndorff, he had the Barbarian, he had [King Kong] Bundy, he had Andre The Giant, Big John Studd. He had a bunch of contenders and a bunch of stars. That’s what I say right there. Where are the contenders?

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.