Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Sami Zayn losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber.

“That’s what people are going to be saying to Sami Zayn. ‘Man, I really wish you would’ve won that match.’ It’s something that he’s going to have to deal with for the rest of his career,” Booker added, “but Sami Zayn became a star over these last few months. He’s definitely put himself in a place to where he’s a made man now, he really is. Sami Zayn is a made man; that dude is money anywhere in the world.”

