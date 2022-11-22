Booker T discussed Saraya’s return to in-ring action during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Saraya beat Britt Bakker this past Saturday at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, which marked her in-ring return and first match since December 2017 due to spinal stenosis.

“I’m just glad to see her back. I predicted this. I said we’re gonna see Paige back in the ring real soon. I said we’re going to see her wrestling back in the ring real soon. I said I don’t know where it’s going to be at. I said I don’t know when it’s going to be, but I can tell you it is going to be sometime very, very quickly. I’m just happy to see her back in the ring. I’m happy to see she came back and got a win. You know, I mean, she put herself on the right track right off the bat. Paige has always been my girl, man. She’s always been very, very high on my list. I know how it is to have your career just taken away from you like that, and to see her come back, it’s pretty, pretty awesome.”

