Booker T On Sasha Banks and Bayley As A Team, Whether They Will Turn On Each Other

Booker T spoke about the relationship between Sasha Banks and Bayley on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. Highlights from the interview are below.

How teaming up do great things for Sasha and Bayley:

You know, it’s been good, actually. It’s been good for both of them. Sasha, she took that little hiatus for a while, time off and then came back. You wondered exactly what she was gonna, you know, if she was gonna find herself. If she was gonna land on her feet or not. She seems to have done that pretty well. Sasha’s a major player. She is one of the talent on the roster that you can always be able to go to and then know that she’s going to deliver, especially in a big match. Bayley it’s the same thing. Even though I’m always on Bayley’s case. Bayley is the quintessential worker. She can go out there and she may not be great at anything but she’s good at everything. So when I watch Bayley go out and perform now, taking on this new persona, which is something that I couldn’t wait to happen, I think it’s good for her, as well as we’re in this era again, this pandemic era. Everything right now is kind of like on hold, in like a holding pattern and for those two to be in a position, in the holding pattern is perfect.

If one will eventually turn on the other:

I mean, that’s..come on. This is wrestling. It’s pro wrestling, alright? It’s not MMA, so something like that got to happen sooner or later down the line. One thing about it, we got plenty of time for something like that, that storyline, the last 4-6 months to a year before something like that could really jump off. Like I said, especially right now in the holding pattern.

On fans wanting to see Sasha turn babyface again:

Yeah, people are ready to see Sasha go out and work. But right now, again, isn’t the time. I’m all about timing, man. And right now, we gotta milk this thing as much as we possibly can. We gotta try to get as much out of every storyline on television right now just to literally prolong what we’re going through right now. One thing about this business, man, when you’re in the ring it’s always about time. It’s always about, ‘the clock is ticking’. You better make that time too or your ass may get fired.

Full episode is below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)